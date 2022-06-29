Leaked! Nothing Phone (1) black colour design ahead of launch

Nothing Phone (1) will launch in two colour options, according to the latest leak. The company has already revealed the design of the Nothing Phone (1) ahead of its launch on July 12. It has a clear glass casing that sits on top of the white sheet that covers the phone's internal components. According to a new leak, the Nothing Phone (1) will also launch in a black colour option.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has uploaded a design rendering of the Nothing Phone (1) black colour option. Instead of white sheet metal, the new renders show the phone's internal components covered in a layer of black sheet metal. The Nothing phone (1) also has several LED strips, which the company calls the Glyph interface. The 900 individual LEDs light up each time the user receives a call or notification. The lights are synchronized to flash in unique patterns with each custom sound, allowing the user to find who is calling even without looking at the screen. The same can be done for notifications, charging status, etc.

Nothing Phone (1) in Black, Official Watermark-less Render!It is indeed coming in a Black color & this render hasn't been officially revealed yet but 🤷🏻‍♂️Do you like it? Which color option do you prefer? ⚫️⚪️Please give credit if you publish further.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/aSXSthxDF9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 28, 2022

Other specifications and details of the Nothing phone (1):

The phone will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood. Nothing is said to launch the device in three storage options. The phone will launch the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for $397 (roughly Rs 31,300), according to leaked pricing details. There will be an 8GB + 256GB variant, which is said to be priced at $419 (roughly Rs 33,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option will be priced at $456 (approximately Rs 35,900).

Design

The Nothing Phone (1) will flaunt a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have smooth bezels around the screen and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The cutout will house a 16MP front camera.

Camera

On the back, the Nothing phone (1) will sport a dual-camera setup. The device will house a 50MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. There's also no word on packing a 4,500 mAh battery into the Phone (1). The device will support 45W fast charging, but users will need to purchase a charger separately. The phone will support wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Where to buy it?

Lastly, Phone (1) will run Nothing OS out of the box, which is based on Android 12. Pre-order for Nothing Phone (1) is live and will be available for purchase soon via Flipkart.



