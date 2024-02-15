Leaked! Nothing Phone 2a India Price Before Official Launch

Nothing is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Phone 2a, in India on March 5. Before its official debut, leaked pricing details surfaced, positioning the Phone 2a as a mid-range offering between its predecessors.



According to reports from Dealabs, the Phone 2a will come in two versions differing in memory and storage capacities. The base model features 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, priced at approximately €349 or Rs 34,000. Meanwhile, the higher-tier variant offers 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, with a price tag of around €399 or Rs 39,999.

Alongside the Phone 2a, Nothing is set to introduce two new products in India: the CMF Buds and the CMF Neckband Pro. Although details are scarce, leaks suggest these accessories may offer innovative features tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

Initial glimpses of the Phone 2a's design hint at retaining the distinctive aesthetic of Nothing phones, albeit with fewer blinking lights and a revised camera setup. Leaked images depict a dual-camera configuration on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for enhanced visual fidelity.

Under the hood, the Phone 2a is rumoured to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, delivering efficient performance without excessive power consumption. Memory and storage configurations are anticipated to start at 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, with potential variations available. A robust battery capacity ranging between 4,500mAh and 4,800mAh is projected to ensure prolonged usage.

Software-wise, the Phone 2a may debut with Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, promising user-friendly navigation and three years of software updates post-purchase. Further insights into the Phone 2a's specifications and release details are expected to emerge during the MWC 2024 event hosted by Nothing.