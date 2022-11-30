Leaked! OnePlus Nord CE 3 design; Find specifications

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Nord CE 3 soon. Ahead of the formal announcement, its purported renders and specs have surfaced online. We can guess from its name the smartphone will succeed the Nord CE 2, which debuted earlier in 2022 with MediaTek Dimensity 900 and triple rear cameras. The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 may bring three cameras on the back but flaunt a new design.



The renders come from 91Mobiles with whistleblower Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. The renders show the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in a black colour finish and perforated screen. The rear panel will reportedly have two large camera cutouts. The main cutout will sport the main camera sensor, while the second cutout will have two sensors.

The report claims that the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 appears to be inspired by the brand's famous OnePlus X and current iPhones. The renders are based on a prototype unit, and the actual phone could be slightly different. OnePlus may also offer more colour options at launch.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will bring a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. This might upset some customers as the old-gen Nord CE 2 offers an AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 will draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The triple rear camera on the back can include a 108-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel camera lenses. At the front, there may be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Other rumoured features of the Nord CE 3 have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 13 and a 5000mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 got launched in February 2022 in India, and OnePlus may follow a similar launch pattern for the next Nord phone next year. No pricing details have been shared yet.