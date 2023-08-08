Leaked! OnePlus Open foldable smartphone price before the official launch

OnePlus Open, the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus, is expected to launch at the end of this month or in September. Before the official confirmation, the anticipated specifications and design of the phone had been leaked multiple times. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has provided some information about its price on X (formerly Twitter), and this could be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet.



According to the tipster, the OnePlus Open could be priced below Rs 1.2 lakh. Based on rumoured specs, we've previously reported a similar price range. If this rumour is true, it will make the OnePlus Open comparatively more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, priced at Rs 1,54,999. However, the cheapest foldable phone is still the one from Tenco. Google also has its Pixel Fold, though it didn't launch in India.

The OnePlus Open will also mark a massive leap in OnePlus' price history. The company launched the OnePlus 9 Pro with 256GB of storage for Rs 69,999, followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro for Rs 71,999 for the same storage. On the other hand, the current-gen OnePlus 11 5G is significantly more affordable at Rs 61,999 for the same 256GB storage, as the company focused on reviving its flagship-killer status with aggressive pricing.

According to the leaks, OnePlus Open will likely be inspired by Oppo Find N2, OnePlus' sister brand under the BBK umbrella. OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau introduced the first-generation Oppo Find N in 2021.

OnePlus has also started teasing its smartphone. Following the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch last month, OnePlus tweeted: "WE OPEN when others FOLD." It means that OnePlus Open may have a wider body. It could mean more display area on the cover screen.

The OnePlus One may pack the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) display, and a 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. The company may also consider adding wireless charging support. The back will likely include three Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors. The rear camera system may consist of a 50-megapixel primary camera (IMX 890), an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a periscope lens. The cover display may have a 32-megapixel selfie snapper inside a hole-punch cutout. There may be one more selfie camera on the main screen. The renders tease a black colour variant, though the company may come up with one more option.