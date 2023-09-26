Leaked! Pixel Watch 2 design and specifications ahead of launch

Google will finally launch the Pixel Watch 2 in the Indian market. While the official launch event will take place on October 4, the watch will only be available for pre-order after October 5. Ahead of the big launch, the design and specifications of the upcoming smartwatch were leaked online. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to offer more features than its predecessor. Prominent tipster Kamila Wojciechowska confirmed the features of the Pixel Watch 2 to 91Mobiles and compared the original Pixel Watch. Additionally, a promotional video shows the entire design and parts of the Pixel Watch 2.



First of all, it has a new heart rate sensor from Fitbit. This sensor promises to deliver super-accurate heart rate readings, even when you're doing intense workouts. The Pixel Watch 2 is also essential in terms of health. It can detect when you're stressed and suggest breathing exercises to help you relax. It uses unique technology to measure sweat and skin temperature to determine how you feel. For those who love to stay active, this watch can automatically detect when you are running or cycling outdoors. It will even remind you to start and stop your workouts. And if you like rhythm training, you've got it covered.

Security is another essential feature. The Pixel Watch 2 has a "Safety Check" feature that allows you to set a timer for specific situations. If you don't respond when the timer runs out, it will ask if you're okay and can even share your location with emergency contacts. Speaking of sharing locations, you can use "Emergency Share" with your contacts. It's a way for them to know where you are in real-time. Additionally, you can send your medical information to emergency services if necessary. As for the battery, the Pixel Watch 2 can last a whole day with the screen always on. And you can fully charge it in just 75 minutes, which is pretty fast. Battery life is about the same as the previous Pixel Watch.