Leaked! Prices of Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL

As Google prepares for the highly anticipated launch of its Pixel 9 series on August 14 in India, leaks have started to surface, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. The Pixel 9 Pro, a standout in the lineup, has had its price leaked just days before its official unveiling. With the global release scheduled for August 13, the information surrounding the Pixel 9 Pro's pricing and features is generating significant buzz, especially among tech enthusiasts who are eager to see how this model will stand out.

Pixel 9 Pro Price Leak: A Hefty Tag

According to a recent leak on Reddit, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to start at around $1,000, which translates to approximately ₹84,000. This pricing aligns closely with the previous Pixel 8 Pro, which launched at $999. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is considered the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, is expected to carry an even higher price tag, hinting at a $200 increase over last year's model. This would position the Pixel 9 Pro XL at a starting price of $1,200 (approximately ₹1,01,000), making it one of the priciest devices in Google's lineup.

For context, the Pixel 8 Pro was launched in India at ₹1,06,999 for the 128GB variant, despite its U.S. launch price being $999. Given this precedent, it’s likely that the Pixel 9 Pro will follow a similar pricing strategy, potentially debuting in India with a significant markup of around ₹23,000 compared to the U.S. pricing.

What About the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

While the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are rumoured to see price increases, there’s speculation that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might retain the same pricing as its predecessor. If this holds true, Google's foldable device could offer an attractive option in the premium foldable market, potentially giving it a competitive edge.

Pixel 9 Pro:Expected Features

The Pixel 9 Pro is shaping up to be a powerhouse, with expected features including a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The camera system is likely to see significant upgrades as well, with rumours pointing to a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 42-megapixel front-facing camera, designed to elevate the photography experience.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: A Closer Look

A recent video leak has provided a closer look at the design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The video, which is believed to showcase a prototype or test unit rather than the final retail version, reveals a distinctive geometric pattern beneath the G logo on the back of the device. This pattern suggests that Google may be experimenting with new design elements, possibly to differentiate the Pixel 9 Pro XL from its predecessors.

The video, lasting around 20 minutes, offers detailed comparisons between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and other flagship smartphones, including the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This comparison not only highlights the size of the Pixel 9 Pro XL but also gives us an idea of where it stands in the current smartphone market.

With the official launch just around the corner, the leaked pricing and features of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are building excitement and anticipation. As Google continues to integrate AI more deeply into its devices—most notably with the introduction of its Gemini AI—users can expect a blend of cutting-edge technology and premium design.

The Pixel 9 series is set to make a significant impact, not just in terms of price but also in how it pushes the boundaries of what users can expect from a smartphone. Whether these leaked prices will hold remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Google's upcoming launch is poised to be one of the most talked-about events in the tech world this year.