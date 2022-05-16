Leaked! Realme Narzo 50 5G design in Renders ahead of India launch

Realme Narzo 50 5G images have been leaked, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will have a 2D design and be 8mm thick. The images indicated that the phone would sport a rectangular camera module with two cameras. It is anticipated to come in at least one blue colour, with speculation that it will also debut in a black option. Reports have suggested that the Realme Narzo 50 5G could be powered by a Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It will launch alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G, which might have a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood.



Citing industry sources, Digit reported that the Realme Narzo 50 5G would be an 8mm slim phone and will also sport a 2D design inspired by Kevlar speed texture design. There is a blue colour option with a "stripped textured pattern" and the Narzo logo in the lower-left corner. There is also a Black colour option, the publication claims. The alleged renders and marketing images of the Realme phone also show a rectangular camera module with two camera sensors along with a dual-LED flash. The report, however, does not delve into the information on the specifications.

The design aligns with a previous report that also tipped a textured rear panel. Another report claimed that the phone would come in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50 5G series launch

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 5G will launch alongside the Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G on May 18 at a digital event scheduled for 12:30 p.m. IST.

Realme Narzo 50 5G- Rumoured specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is expected to have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It can be offered in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options. The smartphone is designed for sporting a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel lens. It could get an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone may include a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G- Rumoured specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC and offered in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options. For optics, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. In addition, there may be a 16-megapixel front camera and also pack a 5,000mAh battery.



