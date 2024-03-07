LinkedIn Global Outage: Services Restored After Brief Downtime

LinkedIn suffered a notable outage on Thursday, displaying error messages to users attempting to access the platform. The incident occurred shortly after 2:15 AM, leaving individuals worldwide unable to access job listings, resumes, and influencer content.



Both the LinkedIn mobile apps and website experienced temporary downtime. The platform's status page acknowledged the issue at 2:34 AM, stating that “Some members may be experiencing issues on LinkedIn. We’re actively working on this and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!” As of 3:45 AM, the most recent message says, “This has now been resolved and we’re back up and running. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanks for your patience!”





Sorry about the interruption. We're back up and running. — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) March 6, 2024







The outage appeared to be isolated to LinkedIn, with no connection to previous technical problems experienced by Meta's network or other services such as Azure's cloud platform. NetBlocks, an internet connectivity monitoring service, confirmed that multiple countries were affected by the disruption.



Despite the setback, LinkedIn executives took the opportunity to promote their new hiring pages during the downtime, signalling a swift return to normalcy once services were restored as usual.