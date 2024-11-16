Live
M4 MacBook Pro: Quantum Dot Display Enhances Colour and Motion Performance
The Apple M4 MacBook Pro debuts a cadmium-free quantum dot display, enhancing motion performance, colour accuracy and visual clarity for its users.
Apple's latest M4 MacBook Pro introduces a significant yet understated enhancement: a cadmium-free quantum dot display. This advancement, confirmed by display analyst Ross Young and reported by 9to5Mac, marks Apple's first adoption of quantum dot technology.
Young explains that Apple previously utilized KSF technology for better efficiency and cadmium-free composition, but the new quantum dot implementation delivers superior performance. Quantum dot displays, long used in television screens, offer improved colour accuracy and motion rendering without toxic cadmium.
Blur Busters, a site known for meticulous display motion testing, highlighted the improved pixel response, noting it is "clearly significantly faster." This results in better motion clarity and an impressive colour gamut that matches or exceeds previous models.
Despite the innovation, the display retains its IPS panel with Mini LED backlighting, ensuring brightness and contrast levels when compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max models from 2021. Combined with the new quantum dot technology, these familiar features elevate the visual experience while maintaining reliability.