Major Update on Your iPhone! Download iOS 15.3.1 Now

Your iPhone has a new iOS update to download! And this is essential. Not too long ago, Apple released the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates with some minor improvements under the hood. However, the update also introduced a security flaw with Apple WebKit, which put several iPhones and iPads at risk. For now, Apple has made the fix available through a security patch available as iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, both of which can be downloaded now.

iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 fix a security issue that can allow hackers to run web code and corrupt your data. Therefore, you should download this update immediately, as Apple says the flaw has been actively exploited and could be used by hackers to gain an advantage. "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,' says Apple on its support page.

Crucial iOS 15.3.1 update is available

As usual, this iOS update is available for devices that are already on the iOS 15 generation. This means that if you have an iPhone 6s and a newer model, you can download it right away. In addition, Apple says the update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

And it's not just iPhones and iPads that have this problem. Apple says that the issue is also active on Apple Watch and Mac. Therefore, it has rolled out watchOS 8.4.2 to fix this bug on Apple Watch, while Mac users should download the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update to fix it. Apple says that the update on Mac is also supposed to end the Bluetooth battery drain error.

While this is a crucial security patch for Apple users, the most significant update is coming soon with iOS 15.4 releases. This patch will bring the ability to unlock your iPhone with a Face ID even when wearing a face mask. The feature is currently in testing and will be available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 generations. Additionally, the iPadOS 15.4 updates will bring Universal Control, allowing Mac users to control their iPads with a mouse and keyboard.