On March 10, 2006, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), U.S. satellite that orbited Mars and studied its geology and climate. The MRO was launched and carried instruments for studying the atmosphere of Mars and for searching for signs of water on the planet. Its shallow subsurface radar was designed to probe the surface to a depth of 1 km (0.6 mile) to detect variations in electrical conductivity that might be caused by water. On March 10, 2006, MRO entered Mars orbit and—to reduce fuel requirements—gradually reached its operational orbit over the next six months by using atmospheric drag for aerobraking.