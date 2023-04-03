Me-Grow empowers businesses with research and technology cost-effectively - Jasal Shah, MD & CEO, Avidestal Technologies
Me-Grow completely revolves around assisting businesses in their growth journey by enhancing customer understanding – in terms of their preferences, habits, needs, and experience et al
In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Mr Jasal Shah, the MD & CEO of Avidestal Technologies, shared the journey and success story of Me-Grow, a SaaS-based product designed to help businesses gather customer feedback and build relevant strategies for growth and expansion. With almost two decades of experience in the market research industry, they noticed many businesses struggling to conduct proper market research due to a lack of resources and understanding. This intelligent model will allow headquarters to receive feedback for any of its branches from anywhere and at any given time, enabling them to monitor the entire consumer experience process centrally. Me-Grow plans for custom growth templates to help businesses further streamline their growth strategies and continue to roll out many more features and upgrades in subsequent phases.
Me-Grow also brings the feature of Quick Connect, through which the subscriber can conduct online FGDs/IDIs with customers. The purpose of this feature is tohelp businesses unearth the deeper emotions & hidden insights from their customers. Through Me-Grow, the subscriber will get to access & experience the power of a seamless feedback process that will give them an advantage over their peers & competition in customer understanding and business decisions. The biggest addition, as I mentioned, would be the introduction of the franchise model for large-sized businesses & the option to create custom Growth Templates. Apart from this, we will also see the integration of an Online Community, AI-based strategy recommendations, forecasts, etc., in the upcoming phases of the product.