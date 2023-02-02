Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms more layoffs

The last few months have been a roller coaster for the technology industry, as several companies chose to lay off many employees. Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, Google, Philips and Wipro laid off thousands of employees. The job market, especially in the technology sector, is very unstable, and the problems for technicians are far from over.



Despite this, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed another round of layoffs is likely to occur at the company. Announcing plans to make 2023 the "year of efficiency," Mark Zuckerberg, in an internal meeting, said he hopes to speed up the company's decision-making process by "removing some layers of middle management."

According to a report in The Verge, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the layoffs during Meta's fourth-quarter earnings call with investors. The report quotes him as saying, "I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company." The CEO also said that the number of employees at Meta has been growing steadily for nearly two decades, making it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly." He shared with Mashable India that he is focused on increasing efficiency by "flattening the organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."

The report quotes Mark Zuckerberg sharing how management structure is not preferred that has more managers than the people who are putting effort into the work. He was quoted as telling The Verge's newsletter, Command Line, "I don't think you want a management structure that's just managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work." The Meta CEO said in a press release, "Our community continues to grow, and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives."

He added, "The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency', and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization."