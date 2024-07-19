Live
Just In
Meta Introduces Paid Verification Plans for Indian Businesses on Instagram and Facebook
Meta's Verified plans offer Indian businesses a blue tick, enhanced security, and priority support on Instagram and Facebook.
Meta, the social networking giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has launched Meta Verified subscription plans for businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India. These plans provide businesses with a verified "blue tick," confirming their legitimacy to consumers. Beyond the blue tick, Meta offers a range of features designed to enhance security and protect against impersonation.
Meta Verified Subscription Plans
Meta has been testing its Verified subscription plans for over a year, with several users already accessing the feature. Last month, Meta expanded this offering to its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. Now, businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India can also benefit from these plans.
The subscription prices start at Rs. 639 per month for a single app and can go up to Rs. 21,000 (including discounts), depending on the chosen plan. Businesses can select from four available plans based on their needs and budget. Meta emphasizes that these plans will help businesses reach a wider audience and grow with the necessary support and protection.
Meta Verified Subscription Plans - Benefits for Indian Businesses
The Meta Verified badge for business accounts builds credibility on social media by showing customers that the account is legitimate and backed by Meta. This verification helps customers interact confidently with businesses, reducing concerns about scams or false claims. The blue tick is carefully approved by the platform, helping businesses avoid impersonation and gain additional support.
Moreover, businesses benefit from priority customer support, which includes chat, email, and callback options. This enhanced support ensures that businesses can resolve challenges more efficiently. By choosing the appropriate plan, businesses can enjoy a range of features designed to support their growth and enhance their online presence.
Meta's introduction of Verified plans for businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India marks a significant step in providing additional tools and support to enhance business credibility and security on these platforms.