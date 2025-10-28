Meta Unveils ‘Ghost Posts’ on Threads: Vanishing Updates Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

In a move that perfectly captures the Halloween spirit, Meta has rolled out a new feature for its Threads platform—Ghost Posts, allowing users to share updates that vanish automatically after 24 hours. Designed for spontaneity and privacy, these temporary posts are a refreshing addition to the X rival’s growing feature set.

According to Meta’s announcement, Ghost Posts are meant to encourage users to share their thoughts “without the pressure of permanence or polish.” The feature enables users to post freely, experiment with ideas, and express themselves without worrying about long-term visibility.

Unlike regular Threads posts, replies to Ghost Posts do not appear in the public comment section. Instead, all responses go directly to the user’s DMs, creating a more private and personal interaction. This setup adds an extra layer of confidentiality, making Ghost Posts ideal for casual thoughts or limited-time discussions. Interestingly, only the post’s author can view who liked or replied to their Ghost Post, emphasizing the personal nature of these fleeting interactions.

To create a Ghost Post, users simply tap the ghost icon while composing a post. A message then informs them that the update will vanish after 24 hours. On the feed, Ghost Posts can be distinguished by their unique dotted outlines, signaling their temporary existence.

The rollout couldn’t have come at a more fitting time. With Halloween just days away, Meta seems to be embracing the spooky season both thematically and playfully. The company even hinted at the feature’s intent—giving users a chance to “embrace the ephemeral” while sharing light-hearted or experimental content.

This new feature also aligns with Meta’s recent push to make Threads more engaging and versatile. Earlier this month, the platform introduced Threads Communities, spaces where users can join and discuss topics based on shared interests. Each community has its own custom emoji as a like button—for example, a basketball icon for posts in the NBA community.

Beyond these updates, Threads is also evolving to accommodate long-form content. Users can now post texts up to 10,000 characters, a significant jump from the regular 500-character limit, enabling more detailed insights and conversations.

Additionally, Meta has added a spoiler protection option, allowing users to hide parts of their posts that may contain spoilers for movies, shows, or sports events. This thoughtful feature ensures that discussions remain inclusive without ruining surprises for followers who haven’t caught up yet.

Meta’s steady stream of updates reflects its ambition to turn Threads into a well-rounded social platform that caters to diverse communication styles—whether users prefer casual, private chats or in-depth discussions. With Ghost Posts, Meta blends privacy, creativity, and seasonal charm, inviting users to share their fleeting thoughts before they disappear into the digital ether—just like a ghost.