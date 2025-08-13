MIC Electronics Achieves BIS Certification, Strengthening Leadership in Smart City & Infrastructure Solutions

MIC Electronics Limited, a leading producer of LED lighting and display solutions, has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certification for its LED Street Lighting, Interactive Flat Panels, and Visual Display Units. The certification strengthens its eligibility and opens doors to greater opportunities in India’s major Smart City, transportation, and public infrastructure projects.

The BIS Certification will allow MIC Electronics to participate in central and state government tenders, PSU projects, and select international procurement opportunities. It also strengthens market confidence in MIC’s products, allowing the company to target India’s fast-growing LED street lighting market valued at USD 580 million. In addition to this they can also target the USD 1 billion interactive display markets.

MIC’s certified solutions are completely Made in India and deliver up to 60% energy savings. As of today, they are already deployed in large-scale projects for Indian Railways, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Nationwide, every 10,000 MIC LED streetlights installed save approximately 2.6–2.9 GWh annually, reducing CO₂ emissions by over 2,300 tonnes.

"For us, BIS certification is more than a milestone as it also helps in establishing credibility," said Rakshit Mathur, CEO, MIC Electronics Limited. "It assures our customers of quality and with superior performance and at the same time, it gives us a competitive edge in high-value government and smart city projects. As a proudly Made-in-India company, we look forward to delivering solutions that can meet global standards."

MIC is expanding its product range with 100,000 sq. ft. BIS & ISO-certified facility in Hyderabad and advanced SMT manufacturing lines. They will also incorporate higher-precision LED modules, brighter outdoor displays, and collaborative projects with ad-tech agencies and EPC contractors to power India’s next wave of smart infrastructure.