Microsoft Adds Bold and Italic to Notepad, Plus Markdown and More

Microsoft is giving its long-standing Notepad app a major makeover. In a bold move, the company has rolled out a new update that introduces text formatting features to Notepad, including support for bold and italic text, hyperlinks, lists, and even Markdown. The update is currently available to Windows 11 testers in the Canary and Dev Channels.

A new formatting toolbar now appears at the top of the Notepad interface, offering users quick access to formatting tools while retaining the classic File, Edit, and View menus. The toolbar supports basic styling and structural elements, such as lists and headings, making Notepad significantly more versatile for writers and developers alike.

“The experience supports Markdown style input and files for users who prefer to work directly with the lightweight markup language,” said Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Microsoft’s Windows inbox apps. Users can switch between the formatted Markdown view and raw syntax using a toggle button in the status bar or through the view menu.

For those who prefer plain text, Microsoft has made it easy to clear all formatting or even disable the feature entirely through Notepad settings.

This enhancement follows closely on the heels of another recent update: the AI-powered “Write” feature, which generates text based on user prompts. Together, these upgrades position Notepad as a lightweight yet powerful alternative to Word — a timely shift following Microsoft’s decision to retire WordPad after nearly three decades.