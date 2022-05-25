Microsoft begins testing its new OneNote design update

Microsoft has begun testing its new OneNote design update. Last year, the software maker first teased the visual update, disclosing that it will unify its OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps into a single OneNote app. Beta testers can now access some of OneNote's new design changes as part of the traditional desktop version of OneNote.



Design changes allow OneNote to better fit in with the rest of the Windows 11 aesthetic. The navigation panes and full-screen mode are getting an update, and the notebook's page list, section tabs, and drop-down menu. They look different. Microsoft uses its Mica effect, which is used in the Windows 11 theme and desktop wallpaper, for the overall OneNote app window.

The changes will create a more modern look for OneNote, with rounded corners and updated animations. There's also a new unread indicator that matches the rest of Office and makes it easier to see pages with unread changes. OneNote would also get an optional simplified ribbon, between hiding the ribbon and using the full-height version.

If you like using OneNote to take notes in digital ink, the latest version includes an updated drawing tab with tools similar to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Features like Ink to Shape, Ruler, and Ink to Text are all present in this updated tab. OneNote also includes support for Surface Slim Pen 2 and its touch cues that mimic the feel of a pen on paper. Microsoft also plans to add ink repeat and a new pen focus view that transforms OneNote into a "pen-first experience."

Page sorting is also coming to OneNote, enabling users to sort pages by date created, date modified, or alphabetically. In addition, a new sharing experience and the Windows Camera app's image embed feature is available to testers right now, with the rest of the latest changes coming soon.

Microsoft is now focused on updating the core OneNote desktop app, with plans to bring critical features of OneNote for Windows 10, with touch support, to the core unified app. There's no exact timeline for when this work will be completed, so expect the OneNote app for Windows 10 to be around for some time yet.