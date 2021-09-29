Microsoft begins testing xCloud integration on Xbox consoles

Microsoft is beginning to test its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration with Xbox consoles. Some Xbox Insiders members in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings will be able to access the xCloud integration, a feature that lets you click to play an Xbox Game Pass game and stream it right away.

This new xCloud integration will allow Xbox owners to try games before fully downloading them, and potentially demo or try before purchasing in the future. More than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be available as part of this initial xCloud integration, and Xbox gamers can even jump into multiplayer games as soon as their friends send an invite.

xCloud integration in the Xbox dashboard. Image: Microsoft



Games that are compatible with the xCloud integration will appear with a cloud symbol next to them, indicating that you can instantly stream them. Microsoft will support 1080p 60fps game streams through this integration, just like regular Xbox Cloud Gaming web streams. This feature is not positioned as streaming for 4K TVs and more as a test before downloading the bonus.



Microsoft is beginning testing with a "random subset of Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insiders", and the company will expand to other testers over time. Microsoft has promised that the xCloud integration will appear on all Xbox consoles by the end of the year, which will mean that Xbox One will finally be able to stream Xbox Series S / X exclusive games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium.