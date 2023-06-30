Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella loves playing Candy Crush and Call of Duty

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, recently revealed that he, like many others, enjoys playing the popular game Candy Crush. This confession came after the game gained widespread attention when a video of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni playing on a flight went viral.



Twitter trends and media reports highlighted the increase in Candy Crush downloads following the circulation of Dhoni's video. In light of this, Nadella's admission of his affinity for gambling adds to the growing list of notables who indulge in this entertaining pastime.

While defending Microsoft's intended acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a light-hearted moment with the judge in a federal court in San Francisco. When asked about the well-known mobile game Candy Crush, Nadella openly admitted to playing it. According to a Fortune report, he also mentioned his enjoyment of playing Call of Duty. Nadella's response drew laughter from the courtroom.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Satya Nadella expressed his goal of expanding the availability of Activision games across multiple platforms, drawing a parallel to Microsoft's successful approach to making its traditional software products widely accessible.

"I love their console games, I love their PC games, and I particularly love their mobile games," said Nadella, reportedly.

To recall, MS Dhoni drew a lot of attention recently when a video of him playing the popular mobile strategy game Candy Crush while on a flight went viral. In the viral video, an IndiGo flight attendant was seen offering a selection of chocolates and sweets to Dhoni while he was travelling on the flight.

Observant netizens immediately noticed Dhoni was engrossed in playing Candy Crush on his tablet. Subsequently, the game quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, and there were reports of increased downloads following the video's circulation.