Microsoft Debuts Recall and Smarter Windows Search with AI for Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft has officially launched its long-awaited Recall feature, along with AI-enhanced Windows search and a new tool called Click to Do, all available today for users of Copilot Plus PCs.

Recall captures screenshots of nearly everything you do on your Copilot Plus PC, creating a searchable timeline of your digital activity. Initially planned for release last June alongside Copilot Plus devices, the feature faced delays due to security concerns raised by researchers. Microsoft postponed public testing multiple times, finally taking the past 10 months to revamp Recall’s security framework. It’s now an opt-in feature, meaning users must enable it manually if they wish to use it, easing privacy concerns.

To use Recall, Microsoft states, “you must have at least one biometric sign-in option enabled for Windows Hello, either facial recognition or a fingerprint, to launch and use Recall.”

This isn’t just a basic search tool upgrade — it’s a step toward more natural, context-aware computing. The AI enhancements allow Windows to better interpret images, documents, and user intent. For example, instead of remembering file names or creation dates, you can now simply type in a phrase like “brown dog,” and the system will surface matching content.

Alongside Recall, Windows Search is also getting an AI boost. You can now use natural language queries in the search bar, File Explorer, or settings. It allows users to describe what they’re looking for, whether it's a vague memory of a photo or a setting you can’t recall the name of.

Finally, Microsoft is introducing Click to Do, a new interaction tool similar to Google’s Circle to Search. By holding down the Windows key and clicking the left mouse button, users can highlight on-screen text or images to trigger smart actions, like summarising text or editing images by removing objects instantly.

Together, these updates bring a more intelligent and seamless experience to Windows users, pushing forward Microsoft’s AI-driven vision for productivity and personal computing.