Microsoft Introduces Windows App for Macs, iPhones and Android Devices

Microsoft has introduced a new Windows app for various devices, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, web browsers, and Windows PCs. This app serves as a hub for streaming Windows from several sources, like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote Desktop.

After nearly a year of testing, the app now offers a customizable home screen, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection. This allows users to access local devices like webcams, storage, and printers as though they were connected directly to the cloud PC.

The app is primarily designed for users with Microsoft work and school accounts, is intended to replace Remote Desktop clients used across various platforms. Microsoft has long offered remote connection solutions, including the Remote Desktop Connection app, which is still included in Windows 11. These tools are invaluable for connecting to work PCs from personal devices, enabling seamless remote access.

However, the new Windows app does not currently support consumer accounts, focusing instead on enterprise and education users. Microsoft has also hinted at long-term plans to fully transition Windows to the cloud, enhancing AI-powered services and enabling users to experience a fully roaming digital environment.

The Windows app is available for download on the Microsoft Store, with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS versions in Apple’s App Store. An Android version has also entered public preview, expanding accessibility across various devices.



