Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop 4 from Rs 102,999 in India

Microsoft has officially launched Surface Laptop 4 today for business and educational customers in India. The laptop will be available at authorized retailers and on Amazon. The company said this laptop aims to meet the "changing needs of users" as people continue to work in hybrid environments.

"Surface Laptop 4, with new meeting and collaboration accessories from Microsoft, aims to empower users amid the evolving hybrid environment. Our latest line-up provides increased mobility, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade security features to support the modern-day user throughout their transition into the hybrid era," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

The Microsoft Surface 4 laptop is optimized for Microsoft experiences and comes with the exclusive PixelSense 3: 2 high-contrast touchscreen. The laptop comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models and comes with Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers. It also features a low-light capable built-in HD front camera and a set of studio microphones to enable enhanced meeting experiences. There is also a large trackpad with support for gestures.

Internally, Surface Laptop 4 comes with 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8-core), and the prices depend on the processor you choose along with the size of the device. Additionally, the device comes in Alcantara or metal finishes in platinum and black colours.

Prices for Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 start from ₹ 102,999 for the 13.5-inch base model with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and go up to ₹ 177,499 for the top 15-inch variant with Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD.

All Indian customers can order Surface Laptop 4 through their local business resellers, retail stores, or Amazon. Consumer SKUs will be available with EMI at no cost for up to nine months, starting at ₹ 11,444 per month.