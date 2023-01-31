Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony may skip E3 2023

According to a new report from IGN, Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft may skip the revitalized E3 convention in June. E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) will return as an in-person conference in Los Angeles after not happening in 2022, and we were hopeful that the big three console makers would be at the show when it was organised in June 13-16 to help make it feel like the great event of years gone by. But as per the IGN's reports, that's not the case.



That said, it's not completely a surprise. First, Sony skipped E3 in 2019 and hasn't been a part of the convention since then. Last week Microsoft said it would hold a showcase in Los Angeles this summer but didn't specifically say the words E3. Nintendo has repeatedly proven that it can generate huge news cycles with its unmissable Direct video presentations, so it may not share the E3 spotlight. And with the show taking place roughly a month after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released, Nintendo may want to keep their fans' attention on what could be one of the significant games of the year.

As E3 got smaller, other digital arenas sprang up for game publishers to present their big announcements, most notably The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, hosted by Geoff Keighley. In 2022, he spoke about where E3 fits or perhaps doesn't, fit into the gaming landscape. However, the Summer Game Fest account just tweeted that it's also coming back on June 8, just a few days before E3.