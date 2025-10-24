Microsoft Revives Clippy as AI-Powered ‘Mico’: A Nostalgic Return with Modern Intelligence

Microsoft has officially reimagined its classic virtual assistant, Clippy, for the AI era. The tech giant has launched Mico, a lively, blob-shaped digital assistant that serves as the new face of Microsoft Copilot. While Mico embodies Microsoft’s latest advances in conversational AI, long-time Windows users can unlock a hidden surprise — the return of Clippy.

Mico is designed to act as a friendly, animated companion that engages users through expressive visuals and voice-based interactions. “Mico shows support through animation and expressions, creating a friendly and engaging experience,” Microsoft said in an announcement. The assistant can react dynamically to user input, changing colours or expressions depending on the tone of the conversation.

The new assistant’s rounded; fluid design feels similar to the AI persona previously introduced on Samsung TVs that featured Copilot integration. Mico’s purpose is to make Copilot interactions more personal and visually engaging — offering an assistant that feels alive rather than purely functional.

However, nostalgia runs deep for Windows veterans. Microsoft has tucked away a clever Easter egg: users can transform Mico back into Clippy, the iconic paperclip helper from the late 1990s. The transformation can be triggered in two ways — by tapping Mico multiple times on the Copilot mobile app or by typing “/clippy” into the prompt bar.

Tech enthusiast and X user @testingcatalog demonstrated the feature in a recording, showing how Mico seamlessly morphs into a modernized version of Clippy. The revived Clippy retains its endearing personality but comes with a refreshed, sleek look that aligns with today’s design language.

For those who prefer not to have an animated companion, Microsoft has made Mico entirely optional. Users can disable it and continue using Copilot as a standard AI interface. But for those seeking a bit of fun — or a nostalgic throwback — turning Mico into Clippy adds a touch of personality to everyday computing.

Beyond Mico’s debut, Microsoft has also rolled out significant Copilot updates aimed at improving collaboration and user experience. Copilot now supports group chats with up to 32 participants, making it an ideal tool for teams working on shared projects or assignments.

Another major addition is the “Real Talk” feature, allowing Copilot to challenge user assumptions and offer critical insights instead of passively agreeing. This move signals Microsoft’s intention to make AI more interactive and constructive rather than a mere assistant.

Additionally, the company unveiled Copilot Health, a new capability that leverages trusted sources like Harvard Health to provide wellness insights and even assist users in finding appropriate doctors based on their needs.

With Mico, Microsoft blends nostalgia with innovation — giving users a playful yet capable AI companion. Whether you stick with the charming blob or bring back the legendary paperclip, the experience marks a significant leap in how users interact with Copilot and AI-powered tools.