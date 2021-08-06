Microsoft Teams Adds "Top Hits" that Improves Search Functionality

Microsoft has added a new feature that will better improve your search functionality. This new feature, called Top Hits, is coming to Microsoft Teams. Microsoft has published a new entry in the roadmap of the Microsoft 365 Cloud PC service and accordingly, Top Hits will be added to automatically generate the most relevant search results.

The Top Hits feature is still in development and is expected to roll out in late August. According to Microsoft, this Top Hits section will automatically suggest the most relevant results in chats, files, people and other content stored or shared in the application. With this feature, you can find what you are looking for faster, as this feature adds another layer of the search algorithm to what already exists in Microsoft Teams.

Since the pandemic, Microsoft has been trying its best to make Teams popular by adding a ton of features, including video calling, file sharing, and more. The tech giant has also made it possible for Microsoft Teams users to merge work and personal accounts in the same application at the same time. Released about a month ago, this feature allows people to use their personal and work accounts in the same application on the Windows PC and has eliminated the need to switch between two different types of accounts.

Microsoft has also added new video conferencing features to the platform, such as Reporter mode, Standout mode, and Side-by-Side modes during the pandemic. In all these modes, the presenter background in Microsoft Teams is removed from the presentation and replaced with the content to be displayed or the image of the person presenting that particular piece of content, or both, based on your preferences.