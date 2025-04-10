Live
Microsoft Tests 3D Office Icons in Survey, Hinting at Visual Overhaul
Microsoft explores fresh 3D icons for Office apps, signalling a design updatealigned with its Fluent two design language.
Microsoft might be gearing up to refresh the look of its Office suite with new3D icons. According to reports and Reddit discussions, the tech giant has begungathering feedback through an email survey that showcases potential designupdates for popular apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
The icons featured in the survey reveal a more three-dimensional and dynamicstyle, aligning with the design aesthetic seen in Microsoft’s 3D emoji updatefor Windows 11 back in 2023. This effort appears to be part of Microsoft’songoing commitment to its Fluent two design language, which also inspired recentupdates to the sign-in interface, including a sleek dark mode.
The last major icon redesign for Microsoft Office happened in 2018 when thecompany rolled out a cleaner, more modern look paired with a simplified ribboninterface. That change was based on the original Fluent design system, aimingfor clarity and consistency across the Office ecosystem.
Though Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed a launch date for the newicons, this survey suggests the company is actively exploring feedback beforefinalizing any changes. “We’ve asked Microsoft to comment on the Office appicons, but the company didn’t respond in time for publication,” one reportnoted.
If the feedback is positive, users may soon see a fresh, 3D-inspired visual experience across Microsoft 365 apps.