Microsoft Tests Hands-Free “Hey Copilot” Voice Activation in Windows 11

Microsoft is adding hands-free functionality to its AI-powered Copilot in Windows 11, allowing users to activate the assistant simply by saying, “Hey Copilot!” The new voice activation feature is currently being tested by Windows Insiders, who can try it out by opting in and enabling the feature in the latest app version.

The update mirrors similar functionality long available on platforms like Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, and even Microsoft’s now-retired Cortana, which Copilot effectively replaces. The feature complements the recently launched more conversational Copilot Voice experience, offering users an easier way to interact with the AI without needing a keyboard shortcut or dedicated key.

According to Microsoft’s blog post, this voice activation feature is not enabled by default—users must manually turn it on. It’s being gradually rolled out to testers globally, but only for those who have English as their display language. To check eligibility, users should confirm their Copilot app version is 1.25051.10.0 or higher.

Once active, a floating microphone UI appears at the bottom of the screen, accompanied by a chime sound to indicate Copilot is listening.

Importantly, Microsoft states that it uses an on-device wake word detector with a 10-second audio buffer. This means no audio is sent to the cloud or stored locally. The wake word can even be recognized offline, although internet access is still required for Copilot Voice to perform any tasks, as it relies on cloud-based processing.

With this update, Microsoft aims to make Copilot more accessible and intuitive as it continues refining Windows 11's AI capabilities.



