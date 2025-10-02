Microsoft to End Windows 10 Support on October 14, 2025: What Users Need to Do Next

Microsoft has officially confirmed that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, marking a major shift for millions of users still relying on the popular operating system. After this date, Microsoft will no longer release security updates, technical fixes, or new features for Windows 10, leaving devices vulnerable if users take no action.

In an official note, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP & Consumer CMO at Microsoft, reassured users that their Windows 10 devices will continue to function beyond the deadline. However, he emphasized that these systems will no longer receive critical updates, which could make them increasingly susceptible to cyber threats, malware, and compatibility issues. “Without the latest security updates, users will be at heightened risk against online threats, while browsing online or using connected services,” Mehdi explained.

Limited Protection with Microsoft Defender

Microsoft has made one small exception: Microsoft Defender Antivirus will continue receiving security intelligence updates until October 2028. This offers users some baseline protection, though the company stressed that antivirus updates alone cannot replace the robust security provided by full operating system support.

Extended Security Updates (ESU) Program

To ease the transition, Microsoft has announced an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10, starting on October 15, 2025. Users will be able to subscribe directly from their device settings.

For individuals, there are three options to access ESU:

Free access through Windows Backup

Free redemption via Microsoft Rewards points

A paid annual subscription at $30 per device

For businesses, ESU will cost $61 per device per year, with renewals available for up to three years. Meanwhile, cloud-based solutions like Windows 11 Cloud PCs and Windows 365 virtual machines will automatically receive ESU at no extra charge.

According to Microsoft, the ESU program is designed for users who are unable to upgrade right away, ensuring they have a safety net until they are ready to move to a newer system.

Why Microsoft is Ending Support

Microsoft’s decision to retire Windows 10 reflects its broader strategy of steering users toward Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs. The company highlights that Windows 11 offers stronger protection and improved performance. According to Microsoft, the new OS experiences 62 percent fewer security incidents, three times fewer firmware attacks, and up to 2.3 times faster performance compared to Windows 10.

For businesses, the upgrade promises better efficiency, with workflows claimed to be up to 50 percent faster, improving overall return on investment. Consumers are also being enticed with next-generation AI-powered experiences, including Recall, Cocreator in Paint, Restyle in Photos, and Copilot Vision, all of which are exclusive to Copilot+ PCs.

What Users Should Do

While Windows 10 won’t suddenly stop working after October 14, 2025, Microsoft stresses that this date is a hard deadline. Users have three clear choices: upgrade to Windows 11 if their hardware supports it, purchase a new Copilot+ PC, or subscribe to the ESU program for continued security coverage.

The message is clear—Windows 10’s era is ending, and users must act to keep their devices secure in the years ahead.