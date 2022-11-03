Moonlighting: Tech Mahindra CEO Gurnani comes out in support

The debate about moonlighting seems to have no end. Several technology companies, such as TCS, Wipro and Infosys, have been discussing side jobs for the past few weeks. Adding to the debate, Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani now comments on the matter. Gurnani comes out in support of moonlighting.



Tech Mahindra CEO and MD Gurnani says he supports side jobs. He says the confidence in supporting moonlighting is because Tech Mahindra is a digital company, not a legacy company. "Between legacy and digital, we are a digital company. But of course, our, intent is always with boundaries, and that does not change," Gurnani said.

According to a report by Livemint, the CEO of Tech Mahindra believes that employees should not hide if they are taking a side job. Gurnani also stresses that if employees moonlight without prior permission, a "zero tolerance" policy must be followed.

"I am happy, if somebody is productive, is complying with all brand guidance, values, customer relationship guidance, and wants to do another job; we are fine. Just take permission and tell us what you are working on," Gurnani added.

While Tech Mahindra supports moonlighting, companies like Wipro and Infosys have fired employees involved in moonlighting. Just a month ago, Wipro fired some 300 employees for working as second jobs. Wipro CEO Rishad Premji said moonlighting is "cheating, plain and simple".

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh also said the company has laid off employees who took side jobs in the last 12 months. Commenting on the matter, TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said moonlighting is an ethical issue.

While laying off employees for moonlighting, the Infosys CEO said the company is "developing more comprehensive policies for that while ensuring contractual and confidentiality committed are fully respected." The company is setting up a program called Accelerate in which employees can do other jobs besides their primary job.