Mother's Day 2021: WhatsApp Adds Mama Love themed sticker packs; How to Download

Mother's Day 2021: Tomorrow is Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful moms in advance! On this particular occasion, WhatsApp has released a Mother's Day-themed sticker pack for its customers called "Mama Love"; the sticker pack is available on WhatsApp mobile app.

WhatsApp stickers have gained popularity for sharing stickers on special occasions online lately. Many 3rd time apps provide a series of stickers for WhatsApp clients. With the growing recognition, the company has also started introducing themed stickers to enhance customers experience.



This time WhatsApp has introduced the new pack of stickers with the theme of Mother's Day through a Twitter post.



"This weekend (and every weekend!), we celebrate moms, remembering all the moments big and small that make us thankful. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!



The new "Mama Love" sticker pack, available now on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/stickerpack/MothersDay ", says the latest WhatsApp tweet.





As you can see above, the tweet also shares a hyperlink that can be used to get the "Mama Love" sticker pack. To get the sticker pack, customers must have downloaded the app on their device, smartphone and PC.





How to Download Mama Love Sticker Pack



1. Open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the emoji button



2. From the bottom tray, select the sticker icon and tap on the '+' button.



3. You'll land on the WhatsApp sticker store



4. You will find Mama Love sticker pack on the top



5. Now tap on the arrow button to download it.



Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging application launched the sticker pack with the Covid-19 theme, known as "Vaccine for all." In launching the new sticker pack, WhatsApp mentioned that the sticker pack aims to give people "an enjoyable and inventive approach to join and privately specific the enjoyment, aid, and hope they really feel in regards to the prospects the Covid-19 vaccines provide, and to indicate their appreciation for the healthcare heroes".