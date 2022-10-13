Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion get 5G support

Motorola has started rolling out OTA updates bringing 5G support to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. It has also revealed the timeline for when these OTA updates will be available for the company's other 5G smartphones. 5G services were launched in India on October 1 during the India Mobile Congress event in Delhi. Since then, telecom providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have enabled 5G services in select cities. More regions will get it gradually, and national coverage is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 years.

Motorola's 5G smartphones in India have hardware support for all eight 5G sub-6GHz bands announced in India. In total, these smartphones can support 11 to 13 5G bands. As mentioned above, Motorola has already started rolling out OTA software updates. These bring standalone (SA), Reliance Jio, non-standalone (NSA), Airtel and Vodafone Idea 5G support simultaneously to smartphones.

On the extension of 5G support for smartphones in India, Motorola Asia Pacific CEO Prashanth Mani said: "...Our updates on the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion have already been rolled out, and other Motorola 5G devices will be receiving the updates in subsequent weeks, targeting completion by the first week of November 2022."

The company also revealed that the 5G OTA update rollout for Moto G62 5G, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30, and Moto G71 5G will start on October 25. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will receive it from November 11.