Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed By Company Executive
Motorola Edge X will join the Edge series comprising Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite. Motorola launched Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August. Both smartphones are renamed versions of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively.
Motorola is preparing to launch another Edge series smartphone called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone was teased by a Lenovo executive who didn't reveal much about it. The tech giant launched Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August, which were rebranded versions of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively. The Motorola Edge X is speculated to be a flagship smartphone in the Edge line.
According to a Weibo post by Chen Jin, CEO of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Motorola plans to launch a new smartphone: Motorola Edge X. The post does not disclose much information about the smartphone but, as mentioned above, it is speculated that it would be a new flagship smartphone. The smartphone is also said to be a gaming-oriented smartphone. Jin shared a sneak peek of the upcoming smartphone with the tagline: "Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations."
Motorola Edge S Pro Specifications
Motorola's current flagship has a flexible 6.7-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Motorola Edge S Pro has a triple rear camera setup headed by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone packs a 4,520 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.
Motorola Edge Lite Specifications
The Motorola Edge Lite has the same 6.7-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) full-HD + flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. You get a triple rear camera setup headed by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone includes a 4020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.