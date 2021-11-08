Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed By Company Executive

Motorola is preparing to launch another Edge series smartphone called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone was teased by a Lenovo executive who didn't reveal much about it. The tech giant launched Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August, which were rebranded versions of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively. The Motorola Edge X is speculated to be a flagship smartphone in the Edge line.



According to a Weibo post by Chen Jin, CEO of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Motorola plans to launch a new smartphone: Motorola Edge X. The post does not disclose much information about the smartphone but, as mentioned above, it is speculated that it would be a new flagship smartphone. The smartphone is also said to be a gaming-oriented smartphone. Jin shared a sneak peek of the upcoming smartphone with the tagline: "Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations."

Motorola launched Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August. Both smartphones are renamed versions of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively.

Motorola Edge S Pro Specifications



Motorola's current flagship has a flexible 6.7-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Motorola Edge S Pro has a triple rear camera setup headed by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone packs a 4,520 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

Motorola Edge Lite Specifications

The Motorola Edge Lite has the same 6.7-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) full-HD + flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. You get a triple rear camera setup headed by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone includes a 4020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.