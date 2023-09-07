Motorola launches moto g54 5G

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today disrupted the 5G smartphone market with the launch of moto g54 5G -India’s most powerful 5G smartphone in its segment. The moto g84 breaks all norms in the sub-20K segment by bringing a massive built-in 12GB RAM + 256GB 5G Storage, India’s first and most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, segment leading 6,000 mAh battery at just Rs. 18,999 (Rs.17,499 with offers) and an 8GB + 128GB variant with segment’s first 50MP shake free camera at just Rs. 15,999 (Rs.14,499 with offers)



Commenting on the launch, Prashant Mani, Executive Director - Motorola Asia Pacific, said, "The moto g54 5G is a true embodiment of our commitment towards providing Indian consumers with the most advanced 5G devices at the most disruptive price points, staying true to our vision of democratizing technology. The moto g54 5G is a product that has been designed specifically for the Indian market and is loaded with the segment’s best performance, 5G connectivity, camera, and entertainment experience plus the most advanced software features with a super stylish form factor. With this launch, we go beyond everything that exists in the Indian market today, and empower individuals to explore, connect, and thrive like never before.”

The moto g54 5G comes with the segment’s most powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, launched for the first time in India on moto g54 5G. This incredible processor delivers ultra-fast performance not just for while gaming and multi-tasking but also comes with enhanced camera ISPs and AI capabilities for a superior camera performance, and a 6nm architecture for efficient battery optimization. Coupled with the support of 14 5G bands with 3 Carrier Aggregation, and support for VoNR along with the powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 processor– the moto g54 5G delivers the best 5G performance in its segment.

This device allows uninterrupted usage owing to its segment’s leading massive 6000 mAH battery with power for days even on mid to heavy usage. It also fuels up quickly with the superfast speed of TurboPower™ 33W charger, keeping the moto g54 5G going for hours on minutes of charge.

The moto g54 5G also comes equipped with an advanced 50 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, ensuring completely shake-free videos and pictures. This feature makes every picture and video sharper, brighter, and free from blur. Additionally, it has Quad Pixel technology which captures incredible low-light pictures in any condition. The secondary 8MP autofocus camera comes with an 118° ultra wide-angle lens, fitting 4x more of the scene than a standard lens. Further the 8MP sensor also doubles up as a Macro Vision and depth sensor for capturing Instagram worthy moments up-close and professional looking portraits. this incredible camera system also comes with various advanced software features, such as slow motion, hyper-lapse, auto smile capture, shot optimization, and much more. On the front, the device features a 16 MP selfie camera.

The moto g54 5G also offers incredible entertainment thanks to its 6.5” FHD+ display with adaptive refresh rate from 30 to 120Hz, bringing users’ favorite games to life with smooth, and fluid views. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by two large stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® and Moto Spatial Sound, that output high-quality audio with improved bass, clean vocals, and enhanced spatial sense even at higher volumes. Plus, the users get greater depth, clarity, and detail when listening to music, watching films, or playing games. The moto g54 5G also has extremely narrow bezels, making it virtually borderless.