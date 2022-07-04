Motorola Moto G42 to launch today; specifications and cost details

Motorola is set to launch the Moto G42 on Monday, July 4 at 12:00 p.m. on Flipkart and major retail stores. The smartphone is expected to launch at an affordable price and features a design finished with PMMA acrylic glass and beautiful colour options. Reporting on the same Motorola India on June 29 tweeted, "Turn heads wherever you go with the all-new #motog42. Featuring a design finished by PMMA acrylic glass and brilliant colour options, the #motog42 is launching on July 4 on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores!

Giving further insights into the Moto G42, Motorola said that the phone gets 6.4 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display and more, providing users with a cinematic experience every time. "Get the next level of style & performance with the #motog42. It features the most stylish design in the segment, an amazing 6.4" FHD+AMOLED Display & more that gives you cinematic experience every time," the company tweeted.

Moto G42 Features and Specifications



1. Battery: The phone has a 5000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.

2. Camera: The Moto G42 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Quad Feature Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Plus Depth Camera, and a dedicated Macro Camera. The phone also has a 16MP selfie camera.



3. Design and Colour: The Moto G42 features a design finished with PMMA acrylic glass and will be available in two colour options, Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. Also, the phone is stylish and weighs 174.5 grams. "#Unleash your style with the #motog42, the most stylish smartphone in the segment. It's super stylish, weighing just 174.5g and featuring a PMMA acrylic glass body. Available in two stunning colours: Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé. Launch on July 4 at @flipkart and major retail stores," Motorola India tweeted.



4. Display: The Moto G42 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen.



5. Processor: The Moto G42 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and gets Android 12 out of the box.



6. Other features and price: The Motorola Moto G42 has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP52 water-repellent design, guaranteed update to Android 13, 3 years of guaranteed security updates and more. The price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet and will be known once the phone is launched.





