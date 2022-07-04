Motorola Moto G42 to launch today; specifications and cost details
Motorola Moto G42 will launch in India today at an affordable price. Here's everything you need to know about the phone, from the cost and battery to other specs.
Motorola is set to launch the Moto G42 on Monday, July 4 at 12:00 p.m. on Flipkart and major retail stores. The smartphone is expected to launch at an affordable price and features a design finished with PMMA acrylic glass and beautiful colour options. Reporting on the same Motorola India on June 29 tweeted, "Turn heads wherever you go with the all-new #motog42. Featuring a design finished by PMMA acrylic glass and brilliant colour options, the #motog42 is launching on July 4 on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores!
Giving further insights into the Moto G42, Motorola said that the phone gets 6.4 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display and more, providing users with a cinematic experience every time. "Get the next level of style & performance with the #motog42. It features the most stylish design in the segment, an amazing 6.4" FHD+AMOLED Display & more that gives you cinematic experience every time," the company tweeted.
Moto G42 Features and Specifications
1. Battery: The phone has a 5000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.
2. Camera: The Moto G42 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Quad Feature Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Plus Depth Camera, and a dedicated Macro Camera. The phone also has a 16MP selfie camera.
3. Design and Colour: The Moto G42 features a design finished with PMMA acrylic glass and will be available in two colour options, Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. Also, the phone is stylish and weighs 174.5 grams. "#Unleash your style with the #motog42, the most stylish smartphone in the segment. It's super stylish, weighing just 174.5g and featuring a PMMA acrylic glass body. Available in two stunning colours: Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé. Launch on July 4 at @flipkart and major retail stores," Motorola India tweeted.
4. Display: The Moto G42 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen.
5. Processor: The Moto G42 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and gets Android 12 out of the box.
6. Other features and price: The Motorola Moto G42 has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP52 water-repellent design, guaranteed update to Android 13, 3 years of guaranteed security updates and more. The price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet and will be known once the phone is launched.