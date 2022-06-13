Motorola Moto G82 5G sale begins tomorrow, brings 1 billion colours, poLED display

Tomorrow the recently launched Motorola Moto G82 5G will go on sale on June 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. on Flipkart . Motorola Moto G82 5G is the latest addition to Motorola 's G-series franchise. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 21,499, which will be offered for Rs 19,999 (including a fixed instant discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions from June 14 2022, on Reliance digital, Flipkart, and leading retail stores).



According to the Motorola company, the Moto G82 5G comes with a flagship-grade 10-bit display that supports billions of colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays. The G82 5G also features a 120Hz pOLED display. The phone is also the first in its segment to feature a 50MP OIS camera. It can be known that Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) allows users to take more stable photos and videos and also improves the quality of images in low light conditions.

The phone also has an 8MP wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera. The Moto G82 5G comes with Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers for a rich and enhanced multi-dimensional sound experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with LPDDR4X RAM; the phone is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

The G82 5G comes with a clean, ad-free, and bloatware-free Android 12 with Motorola's proprietary ThinkShield security solution. The phone also offers IP52-rated dust and water-repellent design while being the thinnest and lightest in its segment, the company claims.

Motorola Moto G82 5G: Availability and Prices

The Moto G82 5G will go on sale from June 14 in two colour variants, namely Meteorite Gray and White Lily, on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and major retail stores. The device is available in two variants with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant with an introductory price of Rs. 21,499 will be available for an effective price of Rs. 19,999 with bank offers. While the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant with an introductory price of Rs. 22,999 will be available for Rs. 21,499. In addition, you can get flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount on SBI credit cards and Rs. 5,049 in Reliance Jio benefits on the purchase of the phone on sale.