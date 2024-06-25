Motorola Razr 50 Released in China, Indian Launch Expected Soon

Motorola has recently unveiled its latest foldable phones, the Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, in China. While these innovative flip phones have yet to make their global debut, their arrival in international markets, including India, is anticipated shortly. The Ultra model is already listed on Amazon, confirming that the Moto Razr 50 will soon reach Indian consumers. Although the exact launch date in India remains undisclosed, an official announcement is expected soon. Let's delve into the specifications and pricing details of these new devices.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Design and Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra showcases a larger cover screen with slimmer bezels than its predecessor, enhancing the experience of consuming quick content on the external display. This pOLED panel supports a 1080p resolution, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+. The display's refresh rate varies between 1Hz and 165Hz, allowing users to watch videos, check navigation, capture selfies, and perform other tasks even when the phone is folded.

When unfolded, the Razr 50 Ultra reveals a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED screen, offering a more extensive viewing area than traditional smartphones. This inner display boasts a 120 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, similar to the cover screen, and features a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The front of the device includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Razr 50 Ultra also brings significant improvements in camera capabilities. It features a 50-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery, an upgrade from the previous model's 3,800mAh battery. This new battery supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, the Razr 50 Ultra is IPX8 water-resistant, a feature not present in earlier versions.

Motorola Razr 50: Features

The standard Razr 50 model has a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch inner screen with Full HD+ resolution and 3000 nits peak brightness. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a rear setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

Motorola Razr 50: Pricing and Availability

In China, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra costs CNY 5,699, approximately INR 65,470, while the standard Razr 50 costs CNY 3,699, roughly INR 42,496. Indian prices are expected to be slightly higher, consistent with previous model releases. Keep an eye on India Today Tech for the latest updates on the launch and availability of these new Motorola devices.

With the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola continues to innovate in the foldable phone market, offering enhanced features and improved performance. The imminent arrival of these models in India is eagerly anticipated, promising consumers cutting-edge technology and a premium user experience.