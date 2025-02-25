Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features

Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, has generated excitement with newly leaked renders showcasing its sleek design and potential specifications. The device is expected to be the successor to the Razr 50 Ultra and may be marketed as the Razr+ 2025 in North America.

Leaked Design and Colour Variants

Recent leaks by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) reveal the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in a striking red shade. The overall design remains similar to its predecessor, featuring a hole-punch camera cutout on the main display, slim bezels, and dual outward-facing cameras. A leather-textured back panel adds to the premium appeal. The horizontal rear camera setup is positioned on the cover screen, while the Motorola branding is subtly placed at the bottom. The device is expected to be available in multiple colours, including “Rio Red” and possibly a green variant.

Key Features and Expected Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering flagship-level performance. It is expected to feature a 6.9-inch folding display and a 4,000mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. The device may also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media.

Additional Features and Launch Details

The leaked renders also reveal several notable design elements, including a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, and speaker grilles. While an official launch date has not been confirmed, speculations suggest that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could debut soon, possibly under the Razr+ 2025 branding in North America.

Recap of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

For reference, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, launched in July 2024, featured a 4-inch cover display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. The device supported 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. Its pricing in India started at Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

With its upgraded design and powerful internals, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is poised to be a strong contender in the foldable smartphone market.