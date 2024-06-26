MotoTag: New Tracker from Motorola for Android Users

Motorola has launched the Moto Tag, a new item tracker designed specifically for Android users, offering a sleek, feature-rich alternative to Apple’s AirTag. If you’ve ever wanted an Android-compatible tracker, the Moto Tag might be just what you need. This new device integrates seamlessly with Motorola’s ecosystem and is compatible with most Android smartphones.

The MotoTag utilizes Google's Find My Device network and Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology to provide precise tracking capabilities. Users can locate their tagged items from almost anywhere in the world using the Find My Device app. For those with UWB-supported Android phones, such as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the MotoTag offers even more accurate location tracking.

One of the standout features of the MotoTag is its multifunctional button. A simple press can ring the user’s smartphone, making it easier to find misplaced devices. Additionally, the button can be a remote control for taking photos, which is especially handy when paired with Motorola’s Razr series in flex view mode.

Privacy is a top priority with the MotoTag. Motorola emphasizes the use of Google’s secure Find My Device network, ensuring that user location data is encrypted and accessible only to the tag owner or authorized individuals. The device also supports automatic unknown tracker alerts on Android and iOS, protecting against unwanted tracking. Users can run manual scans to check for any unknown tags following them.

Setting up the MotoTag is straightforward. Once powered on and near a user’s smartphone, it pairs quickly via Google Fast Pair. The MotoTag app allows users to customize settings such as tag names, alert volumes, and battery life checks.

The MotoTag features a sleek design that fits most third-party accessories, making it easy to attach to various items. It has an IP67 rating, ensuring protection against dust, dirt, and water immersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The device’s CR2032 battery lasts up to a year on a single charge and is easily replaceable.

MotoTag: Availability

The MotoTag will be available in select markets in the coming months. Motorola has not yet announced if the device will be available in India. This new addition to Motorola’s lineup promises to bring convenience and peace of mind to users by keeping their valuable items easily trackable and secure.

With the MotoTag, Motorola offers Android users a practical and reliable solution for keeping track of their belongings. The combination of precise tracking, privacy protection, and ease of use makes the MotoTag a compelling choice for anyone looking to enhance their item-tracking capabilities.