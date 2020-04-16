NASA Employees Are Also Working From Home In Order To Stay Away From Coronavirus

Not only the software employees, even the NASA employees are also working from home in order to stay protected from the deadly Coronavirus.



And to your surprise, the team which is dealing with Curiosity Mars Rover is also spending time at home in operating the Red Planet. This team usually works at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) which is located in Southern California. Now all the remote commands to the rover are been given from home.

To make this possible, the team has switched over to a simpler version of original hardware which is required to study 3D images from Mars including special goggles and high-performance computers.

When it comes to NASA, it is a huge set-up… So, the whole team needs to collaborate with the myriads of test commands and the operations sitting at homes itself.