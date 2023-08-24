Live
NASA-ISRO Earth Observation Satellite
US space agency NASA and ISRO have tied up to put together a powerful Earth Observation Satellite. The satellite is coming together in Bengaluru and is likely to be launched early next year. NISAR - NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar - will track movements of Earth's land and ice surfaces in extremely fine detail, NASA has said. It will deepen understanding of climate change, deforestation, melting of glaciers, volcanoes and ear thquakes.
"As NISAR monitors nearly every part of our planet at least once every 12 days, the satellite will also help scientists understand, among other observables, the dynamics of forests, wetlands, and agricultural lands," NASA has detailed on its website.
