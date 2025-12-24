Netflix Bets Big on Gaming With Custom Avatars to Boost User Engagement

Netflix is stepping up its ambitions in the gaming space by introducing a new feature that will allow subscribers to create and use personalised gaming avatars. The move signals a fresh push by the streaming giant to strengthen its gaming ecosystem and offer users a more immersive, customised experience beyond movies and TV shows.

To make this vision a reality, Netflix has acquired a startup well known for developing gaming avatars. The company has confirmed that it plans to leverage the acquired firm’s tools and technical infrastructure to build avatar systems specifically designed for Netflix games. These avatars will be adaptable across multiple titles on the platform, giving players a consistent digital identity while gaming.

While avatars are a familiar concept in the gaming world, Netflix’s entry into this space highlights its intention to catch up with — and potentially compete against — established gaming platforms that have long prioritised personalisation. By allowing players to customise how they appear in games, Netflix aims to deepen user engagement and encourage longer play sessions.

Interestingly, this development also marks a noticeable shift in Netflix’s gaming strategy. In the past, the company invested heavily in game studios, only to later sell some of them as it re-evaluated its approach. The acquisition of an avatar-focused startup suggests Netflix is now prioritising platform-level features that can scale globally, rather than concentrating solely on in-house game development.

Industry observers believe this change in direction is closely tied to the appointment of a seasoned gaming executive to lead Netflix’s gaming division. Avatars are expected to play a central role in his broader plan to make Netflix gaming more competitive and sustainable in the long run. The team behind Ready Player Me will reportedly take charge of the avatar initiative, helping Netflix expand its reach and attract more gamers worldwide.

The company’s renewed focus on gaming reflects a larger challenge it faces: keeping subscribers engaged in an increasingly crowded streaming market. With fierce competition from rival platforms, Netflix is exploring ways to diversify its offerings. Gaming presents a significant growth opportunity, especially when combined with features like avatars that open doors to personalisation and potential in-app purchases. This strategy has already proven highly lucrative for major gaming companies such as Krafton and Epic Games.

At the same time, Netflix continues to make changes to its core streaming experience. Recently, the platform discontinued support for casting content to big screens, a feature that had been available for years. Users have noticed that the option is no longer listed while watching shows or movies. The decision appears to align with Netflix’s efforts to tighten access controls and prevent misuse of certain subscription plans.

As Netflix reshapes both its entertainment and gaming strategies, the introduction of avatars underlines its determination to evolve beyond traditional streaming. Whether this bold push into gaming personalisation will pay off remains to be seen, but it clearly shows that Netflix is not slowing down in its quest to keep users invested in its platform.