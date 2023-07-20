Netflix ends password sharing in India

On Thursday, Netflix announced that it has stopped sharing passwords in India and that only household members can access an account. The decision is part of a global crackdown, announced in May, on users who share passwords with people who aren't immediate family members as the company looks to boost revenue after a slump last year.

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the streaming giant said.

"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows - so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it said.

In May, Netflix imposed password-sharing restrictions in more than 100 countries, including prominent markets like the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil. The crackdown has helped the company amass nearly 6 million subscribers worldwide. According to an earnings release, the streaming giant ended the recently ended quarter with 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion.

"Let's face it, the crackdown on passwords is working," Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier said of Netflix, according to news agency AFP. "I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth."

In its income statement, the company said the policy would expand to all its global markets. To convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced "borrower" or "shared" accounts, where subscribers can add additional viewers for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.