Netflix Expands ‘Moments’ Feature, Letting Users Share Any Scene

Netflix is making it easier for viewers to share their favourite TV show moments with friends and family. The streaming giant has updated its Moments feature, originally introduced in October 2024, to allow users to create and share clips of any scene they choose.

Previously, streaming platforms often restricted sharing, offering only preselected moments or preventing screenshots. Netflix’s update changes that by giving viewers full control over the start and end points of a clip, allowing them to capture the exact segment they want to share. These clips are saved in the user’s My Netflix section, making it simple to revisit or share later.

“Now, users can select the starting and ending points of any scene to create a clip. This clip will be saved in the user’s My Netflix section,” Netflix explained. After saving, the clip can be shared across various social media platforms, or kept private to enjoy later. The feature provides unprecedented flexibility compared to previous versions, where scene duration could not be customized.

The Moments Clip update will be available starting with the release of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 and will roll out on both Android and iOS devices. To use the feature, viewers tap the Clip icon while watching a show, select the desired start and end points, preview the scene, and then save or share it.

Streaming services increasingly recognize the value of virality in driving engagement. Clips of shows going viral on platforms like Instagram or Twitter can significantly boost a show’s popularity. Netflix has previously seen the power of viral moments—Wednesday became an online sensation when a clip of Wednesday Addams dancing went viral following the first season’s release in November 2022.

By enabling users to share clips of any length and timing, Netflix is likely aiming to replicate that success with other shows. This approach gives fans more creative freedom and encourages organic promotion across social media, potentially driving subscriptions and viewership.

While the feature is limited to mobile apps for now, it reflects a broader trend in streaming platforms adapting to how audiences interact with content online. For users who love sharing their favourite scenes, Netflix Moments now offers a seamless way to relive and share the magic of TV moments without compromise.

In short, Netflix’s latest update empowers viewers to become curators of their own favourite moments, amplifying both fan engagement and social media buzz.