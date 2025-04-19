Netflix Revenue Hits $10.5 Billion After Price Hike and Strategic Shift

Netflix has reported a notable jump in revenue, reaching $10.5 billion in the first quarter, following a series of price hikes across its plans. This marks a 13% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting a strategic shift that's paying off despite changes in how the company shares subscriber data.

The streaming giant also revealed a net income of $2.9 billion, with expectations for further growth fueled by ongoing membership expansion and increased advertising revenue. “The full quarter benefit from recent price changes and continued growth in membership and advertising revenue” will likely become more evident in the months ahead, the company stated in its earnings release.

In January, Netflix increased pricing for most of its plans, pushing its premium subscription to $24.99 per month. It also raised the cost of its Extra Member add-on—aimed at curbing password sharing—to $8.99 per month. While these changes have already taken effect in the U.S., U.K., and Argentina, the same pricing model is expected to roll out in France soon.

This quarter marks a shift in Netflix’s reporting practices. For the first time, the company did not disclose its subscriber gains or losses, choosing instead to share such figures only when reaching “major subscriber milestones.” The last known subscriber count stood at 300 million globally, as of January.

On an earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters highlighted the company's confidence in its advertising strategy, noting that they expect to “roughly double” advertising revenue by 2025. Netflix recently introduced its own advertising tech platform, signalling a more direct approach to ad monetization.

Beyond revenue, Netflix is also focused on product innovation. Peters confirmed that a redesigned homepage for the TV app is set to launch later this year. He also hinted at an “interactive” search experience powered by “generative technologies,” echoing recent reports of AI-driven features in development.

The platform continues to strengthen its content lineup, including live sports and events. Its successful broadcast of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match has opened the door for more live content, such as a late-night show with comedian John Mulaney and an upcoming rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor in July.

With these updates, Netflix reinforces its position as a dominant force in streaming, blending revenue strategy, tech innovation, and content diversity.



