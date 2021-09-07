Never Save Debit, Credit, Aadhaar, PAN Card, ATM Pin on your Phone

A recent survey by social media platform LocalCircles shared that many users still do not follow the security practices suggested by experts while using insecure methods to store their bank debit card and debit card ATM PIN, Aadhaar card, PAN number and more.



As part of the survey, more than 24,000 responses were collected from 393 districts of the country, of which 63 percent were male and 27 percent female. Twenty-nine percent of survey participants (out of 8,158 responses to this question) said they gave their debit card and credit card ATM PIN to "one or more" close family members. Four percent said they gave it to domestic staff. However, more importantly, 65 percent said they do not share the information with anyone else.

The survey also revealed troubling responses related to the storage of personal information. One question related to how users handled their bank account details, debit or credit card (CVV) number, or ATM PIN, Aadhaar card, or PAN number. Twenty-one percent of the 8,260 respondents stated that they had their information memorized (which is generally bad because it could involve password reuse), while 39 percent of respondents stated that they stored their passwords in written form on paper.

Meanwhile, 33 percent of those surveyed said they stored this data in digital form on their phones, email, and computer. The survey also revealed that around 11 percent of respondents stored important information in their phone's contact list, which can be disastrous for privacy, as many apps request access to a user's contact list and services with poor security practices can leak all your personal information. information to malicious users.

The survey notes that the Reserve Bank of India and other banks should make efforts to improve digital literacy among users, to show people how to protect their personal information safe online. Users should also make sure to use a secure secret storage service like Bitwarden Password Manager to store their bank account details, debit or credit card ATM PIN, Aadhaar card or PAN number and other information. safely without exposing it to other users.