Next Apple iPhone SE To Launch Soon: Report

Apple is expected to bring its third-generation iPhone SE to market as early as the first quarter of 2022. A paid report from a Taiwanese publication, DigiTimes has reported that VCM (voice coil engine) vendors see no cuts in orders for the new iPhones. The report further mentions that according to industry sources, in addition to VCM components, even other smartphone component vendors have not seen cutbacks in company orders and are preparing for shipments of the upcoming iPhone SE generation that is scheduled to launch in the next quarter.

Recently, the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone SE models in 2022 and the next one in 2023. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 2022 will be launched in the first quarter of the year and will have 3GB of memory, while the iPhone SE 2023 will have more major improvements, such as a larger screen than the 4.7-inch 4GB memory support of the 1H22 SE compared to the current 3GB memory.

Upcoming iPhone SE Features

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated earlier this week that the next iPhone SE will have the same 4.7-inch screen size and 3GB of RAM as the current model and that the new model will also have a Touch ID home button. and larger bezels. Support for 5G and a faster processor is what you can expect from the next iPhone SE, which will be important aspects of the next iPhone SE, according to Kuo. Most likely it is the A15 chip that debuted in the iPhone 13 models and the latest iPad mini.

Display analyst Ross Young has revealed that Apple is likely to launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with a 5G connection in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE with a 5.7-6.1-inch LCD screen in 2024. According to Young, The launch of the largest iPhone SE model was originally planned for 2023 but has been postponed to 2024, although Kuo now believes it will still be released in 2023.

However, cumulative leak reports suggest that we can hopefully expect the iPhone SE next year, but since there is nothing official about this information, we cannot fully rely on it.



