Nintendo Switch 2 Delayed to 2025 Amid Rumors

The anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, initially rumoured for a fall 2024 release, has been rescheduled to the first quarter of 2025, according to reports from various sources, includingVGC and Eurogamer.

Initially anticipated for a holiday season debut, Nintendo has informed publishers of the revised timeline, aligning with whispers circulating in the gaming community.

A potential Q1 2025 launch would mirror the release timing of its predecessor, the original Nintendo Switch, which hit the market in March 2017. Developers are reportedly gearing up for this timeline, with plans for Switch 2 games in early 2025 already underway.

The extended development period could also signal the arrival of highly anticipated titles like Metroid Prime 4. Although announced in 2017, the game underwent a reboot in 2019, leading to speculation that it might coincide with the Switch 2 launch.

Despite the delay, expectations for the Switch 2 remain high, considering the monumental success of its predecessor. Surpassing sales records and outperforming competitors, the original Nintendo Switch has set a high bar for its successor to follow suit.