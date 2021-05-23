No Oximeter, Do Not Worry, this Mobile App Can Help Monitor your Blood Oxygen Level and Pulse Rate

The CarePlix Vitals, is the new app, this app would be very helpful, as it would help monitor your blood oxygen level, respiration and pulse rates. All you require to do is, use the mobile app, for that you must place the finger on your Smartphone's rear camera and flashlight.

Presently, India is battling a tough battle, as a nation's Covid Crises went from difficult to worse. Since the previous year, oximeter has become an essential item for each household, especially since the second wave have been hitting the nation hard. There has been heavy demand for the vital health device, oximeter and recently the prices of the oximeter has been the hiked by manufacturers aswell. A good pulse oximeter can easily cost around nearing to Rs. 2,000 these days.

To put an end to all this woes, the Kolkata-based health startup has developed a mobile app, which can replace the oximeter. This new app is called CarePlix Vitals, as said earlier; this app helps monitor your blood oxygen level, pulse and respiration rates.

As per the report in BGR, all you are required to do is, use the mobile app and place your finger on your Smartphone's rear camera and flashlight and within seconds, you will be able to read the oxygen saturation (Sp02), both respiration and pulse rates, which would be displayed on your device.

People wish to have pulse oximeter or similar wearable's such as smartwatch to get their vitals such pulse rate and oxygen saturation. PPG or photoplethysmography, this is an underlying technology in all these.

It is possible to achieve this with the help of Smartphone's rear camera as well as a flashlight. If you tend to see the wearable's as well as oximeter having infrared sensors in them, but when it comes to phone, just flashlight is used. Once we tend to cover the rear camera as well as flashlight with the help of finger and start the scan for about 40 seconds, then we are doing nothing but calculating the difference of light intensity and based on the difference, we can plot the PPG graph. From the graph, both SpO2 and pulse rate is derived, Subhabrata Paul, co-founder stated.

The above app, CarePlix's app is a registration-based application. It has been said that, the Application's AI helps in determining the strength of the finger placement, the stronger you place your finger; you will find more accurate reading. In a just matter of 40 seconds, you will find the reading displayed and with your internet connection, you can also save your reading on cloud for record.

The CarePlix Vital's co-founder, Monosij Sengupta made a note, while speaking about the idea behind this app, it stemmed from the known fact of varied cardiovascular deaths in the nation. Previously clinical trials for this device were conduction, this year by the team in Kolkata in Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial hospital with 1200 individuals.

The Paul stated that, in OPD, trails were made majorly with the doctors in the hospital. Comparision were made to test the accuracy and it was found that, CarePlix Vital was 96% accurate with heart beats while 98 % accuracy in case of oxygen saturation.