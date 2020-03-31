'No Que Now' – A Specially Made Social Distancing App To Rule Out Corona

Not only tech giants but a few software intellectuals are also lending their hand to Government to come out of this deadly disease. The latest tech development 'No Que Now' app has been developed by Vijay Anand Reddy.

This mobile application is made to help people maintain social distance while they purchase essential groceries. According to this application, no need to stand in the 'Que' while going for bank works or groceries. You can book the slots according to the time and then step out exactly at that time to get your essential needs. This way the rush near the shops will be reduced and all the people will be able to purchase the needed items.

But this app is not available on play stores, you need to go with the URL NoQueNow.com and then enter your area. This way all the listed grocery stores and supermarkets will list down. You can select the supermarket near your house and then book your slot. An OTP will be sent to your mobile and then if you enter it back into the site, you will be getting a QR code and password to your mobile. Showing it to the security people, you can happily purchase the groceries by maintaining social distance.

This type of mobile application was also made at the time of Narendra Modi's bravest decision of demonetization. The app was named as 'Bank Q' which made people book slots in banks to either deposit or withdraw their money. It was also applied in a few ATM's as well.

So we request all the supermarket owners and people to download this app and maintain social distance while purchasing your grocery.